AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

QK stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Q&K International Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

