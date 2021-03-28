AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

