Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

