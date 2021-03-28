AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.