AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $318,706.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

