Almitas Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

C traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $73.02. 15,725,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,979,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

