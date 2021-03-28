Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$62.19. 67,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,396. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.70.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

