Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

