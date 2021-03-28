American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,491 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 170,645 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

YELP opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

