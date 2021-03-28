American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.