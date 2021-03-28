American International Group Inc. Sells 2,623 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

