American International Group Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $95,201,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $75,210,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $178.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $178.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

