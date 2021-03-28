American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

