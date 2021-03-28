American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

