Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21.

