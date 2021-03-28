Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

