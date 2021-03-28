Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 290 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98.

