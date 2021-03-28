Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $134.49 and a 12 month high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

