Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,339,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $61,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,626 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,372,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

