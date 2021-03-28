Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 14,799 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

