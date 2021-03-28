Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 741,710 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $43,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 631,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 477,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.