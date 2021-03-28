Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,636 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.