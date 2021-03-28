Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,921 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Whirlpool worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $223.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

