Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,082. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

