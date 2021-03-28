Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million.

PCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 45,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,802. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

