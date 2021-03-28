Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $124.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. Duluth reported sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $463.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

