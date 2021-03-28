Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $85.90

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.90.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AWI traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.58. 313,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,040. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

