Analysts Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT at €103.38

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

ENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

EPA:ENX traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €85.25 ($100.29). 97,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.34.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit