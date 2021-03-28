Analysts Set Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT at €103.38

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

ENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

EPA:ENX traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €85.25 ($100.29). 97,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.34.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

