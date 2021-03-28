Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) PT at €598.62

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €601.83 ($708.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EPA KER traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €564.90 ($664.59). 165,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €556.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €569.13. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

