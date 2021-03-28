Analysts Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) PT at €598.62

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €601.83 ($708.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EPA KER traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €564.90 ($664.59). 165,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €556.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €569.13. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit