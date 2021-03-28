Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $101.00

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 107,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

