Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Target Price at $36.29

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SPNS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 77,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

