Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $174.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MIDD traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $172.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

