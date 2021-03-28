Analyzing AON (NYSE:AON) & SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

AON (NYSE:AON) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AON and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 16.56% 65.00% 7.41% SelectQuote N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AON and SelectQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.01 billion 4.68 $1.53 billion $9.17 24.90 SelectQuote $531.52 million 8.66 $81.15 million ($0.16) -176.38

AON has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AON and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 5 7 0 2.46 SelectQuote 0 2 9 0 2.82

AON currently has a consensus target price of $223.42, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than AON.

Summary

AON beats SelectQuote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; offers CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small- and medium-sized businesses; and provides ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

