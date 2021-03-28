Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.33 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00008020 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $226.83 million and $5.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00120883 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

