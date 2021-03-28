Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABI. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

