Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys $24,300.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 29th, Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

