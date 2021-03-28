APIX (APIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.27 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $3.27 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

