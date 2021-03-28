Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

