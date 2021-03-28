Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:APSGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 31st

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:APSGU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 31st. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of APSGU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

There is no company description available for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.