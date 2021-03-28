AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.82

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.82 and last traded at $144.81, with a volume of 7565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

