ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARCW opened at $0.86 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

