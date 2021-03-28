ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Decreased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,709,000.

ARKG opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $115.15.

