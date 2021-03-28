Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 280,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

