Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Arvinas worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $59.98 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

