Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Asana worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Shares of ASAN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

