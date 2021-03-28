Asana, Inc.’s (NYSE:ASAN) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Asana’s (NYSE:ASAN) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

