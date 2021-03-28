AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.91 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $920,441.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,382.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

