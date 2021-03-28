AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.91 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $920,441.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,382.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
