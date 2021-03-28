aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

