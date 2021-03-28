Auto Tops One Day Volume of $5.69 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Auto has a total market cap of $59.78 million and $5.69 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auto has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $4,094.39 or 0.07315549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

