Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

