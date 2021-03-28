Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

